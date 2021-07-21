MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 623 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 287.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 257.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.65. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $105.45.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

