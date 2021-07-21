Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Martin Lamb Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.00.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

