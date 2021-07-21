United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $973.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

NYSE:USM opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United States Cellular by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in United States Cellular by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 558.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

