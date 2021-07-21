Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Reduced by Analyst

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevali Mining in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.35 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.29.

TV stock opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$202.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$91.12 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

