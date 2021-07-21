Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.09.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.82.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

