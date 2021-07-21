Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Barry J. Bentley Sells 166,051 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 166,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $9,826,898.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,255,508 shares in the company, valued at $784,460,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.46. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,039,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $5,753,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bentley Systems by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 257,764 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 153,289 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

