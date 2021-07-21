AQR Capital Management LLC Has $13.83 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209,070 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CF Industries worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after acquiring an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,002,000 after acquiring an additional 145,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after acquiring an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,838,000 after acquiring an additional 77,805 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CF opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $809,997.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $8,857,400. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

