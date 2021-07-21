AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 354.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,224 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 138,983 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

