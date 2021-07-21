AQR Capital Management LLC Has $12.85 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Autohome worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,102,000 after buying an additional 113,156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,966,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $251,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after purchasing an additional 100,822 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC cut their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.90.

ATHM stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.07 and a 1 year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

