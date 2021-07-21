Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,767,000 after purchasing an additional 232,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 227,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 306.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 199,961 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,633,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 222,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $775.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

