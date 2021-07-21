National Bank Financial Weighs in on K92 Mining Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock.

KNT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, July 16th.

TSE:KNT opened at C$8.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 37.57. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.27 and a one year high of C$9.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

