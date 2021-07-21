Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Nephros in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NEPH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Nephros has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nephros in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

