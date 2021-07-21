Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rocket Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

NYSE RKT opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

