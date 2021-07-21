Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.69. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The company has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

