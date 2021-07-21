MML Investors Services LLC Has $367,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $196,186,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,383,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE:OC opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $58.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

