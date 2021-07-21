Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 725,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,041,000 after purchasing an additional 86,282 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert R. Wright sold 287,385 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $1,600,734.45. Insiders have sold 573,873 shares of company stock worth $36,365,798 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $128.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.67. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $129.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.