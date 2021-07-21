MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group stock opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $338,026. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.