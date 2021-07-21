MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

MRO stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.