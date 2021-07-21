MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.