Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,933 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of United Fire Group worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United Fire Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UFCS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

UFCS stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

