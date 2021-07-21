Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 6,189,980 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 78.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,651,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,189,980 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in New Gold were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in New Gold by 23.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,786,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 340,569 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in New Gold by 52.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 16.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 916,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 130,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

