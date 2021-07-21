Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Wolverine World Wide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $782,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,477 shares of company stock worth $986,437. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.