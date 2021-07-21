Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 8,800 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

DKL stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.98. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

