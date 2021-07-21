Stifel Financial Corp Sells 29,865 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,865 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 16,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $942,034.79. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

