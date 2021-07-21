Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of InfuSystem worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFU. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 13.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in InfuSystem by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFU opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.96. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. Equities research analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

