Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,758,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,417,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $60,312.50. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.