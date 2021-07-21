Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Artesian Resources worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $42.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.15.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $65,109.69. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $118,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,212 shares of company stock valued at $289,313. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

