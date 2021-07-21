Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,865,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Powell Industries stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $343.28 million, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

