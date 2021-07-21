Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,088 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Acacia Research worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $300.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 201.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Acacia Research news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,104.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $115,098. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

