Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) Trading Up 3.1%

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.99. Approximately 3,076,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,657,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.62.

About Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX)

Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.

