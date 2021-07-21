Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) traded down 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 2,787,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,285,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get Liquidmetal Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liquidmetal Technologies stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 691,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.08% of Liquidmetal Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.