RedstoneConnect (LON:REDS) Trading Down 2.2%

RedstoneConnect Plc (LON:REDS) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.25 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.32). 76,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 53,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.30.

RedstoneConnect Company Profile (LON:REDS)

RedstoneConnect Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

