Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ)’s stock price was down 15.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 36,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 53,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,806.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$16.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Company Profile (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.