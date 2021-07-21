Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.32

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.32 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $36.32 price target on shares of Victrex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.66.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

