Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.57 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Relx were worth $39,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Relx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RELX opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

