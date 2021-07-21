Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 26,225 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $40,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 256,119 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $50,304.00. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 51,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $2,272,695.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.