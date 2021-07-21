Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,655 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,655 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $40,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,673. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

