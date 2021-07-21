Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,765 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.06% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $41,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

