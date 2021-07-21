First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 401,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.63. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCXXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

