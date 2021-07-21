GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $199,543.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $868,787.10. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,398. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.53. GAMCO Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $711.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.65.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

