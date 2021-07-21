Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce $235.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.40 million and the highest is $236.10 million. Rogers reported sales of $191.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $946.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $937.90 million to $956.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Several analysts have commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Rogers by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Rogers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROG opened at $196.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.23. Rogers has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $206.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

