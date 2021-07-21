EastGroup Properties (EGP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/20/2021 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

7/15/2021 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – EastGroup Properties is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – EastGroup Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

7/13/2021 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

6/7/2021 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $168.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $163.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $175.37 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.76 and a twelve month high of $177.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.47. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Get EastGroup Properties Inc alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $60,038,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after buying an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.