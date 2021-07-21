Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,578 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 924,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,790,000 after purchasing an additional 686,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

