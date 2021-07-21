71,162 Shares in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

