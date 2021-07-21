Captrust Financial Advisors Has $656,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.64. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.48 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

