Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMIIU. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.