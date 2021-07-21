Walleye Capital LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.