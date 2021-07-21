Walleye Capital LLC Invests $159,000 in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Population Health Investment by 964.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,090,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHICU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

