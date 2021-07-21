Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 18,000 Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Shares of PFDRU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

