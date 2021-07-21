Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 10,024 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $585,000.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,629,679 shares in the company, valued at $95,108,066.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40.

On Monday, May 17th, Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54.

SNAP stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

